Brittney Reese wins 8th international gold medal in long jump

Brittney Reese soared for four Friday in London. The Gulfport/Ole Miss product leaped 23 feet to win the 2017 IAAF World Championship. London continues to be a great place for Reese. She won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Reese continues her dominance in the long jump. She's won world championships in 2009, 2010 (indoor), 2011, 2012 (indoor), 2013, and 2016 (indoor). Brittney took silver in the 2016 Olympics.

