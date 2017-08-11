JPAC School Moves To New Location

Last month their school was demolished after the roof of their building collapsed. Now students and faculty of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb are transitioning into a new home.

"The transition has been a difficult transition in the fact that we're moving but it's been aided really by the support of the community," said JPAC Executive Director Terrance Alexander.

School officials say donations have allowed them to make a fresh start, furnish classrooms, and keep the dream alive for their students.

The dream became a reality for American Idol Alum La'Porsha Renae, a former Jubilee performer, back to check in on her Mississippi family to make sure they were OK.

"I think everything works out for the greater good," said La'Porsha. "I feel like God really has his hands over this school and he really believes in these kids and I believe in these kids. I feel like McComb should believe in them and inspire them, help encourage them in any kind of way."

The new school is less than a mile away from the collapsed structure, where crews continue to work to stabilize the building. Students are now able to learn, dance, sing and create in a new space.

A Go Fund Me page called Moving Forward With JPAC Pride has been created. School officials are asking people to donate funds to replace books and other items they lost in the collapse.

