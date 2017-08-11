A decision in weeks on possible state takeover of JPS

In just weeks JPS will find out if the school system will be taken over by the state. A Mississippi Department of Education investigation into violating state standards is completed. Results will determine the next course for the state's second-largest school district.

The Department of Education put the district on probation last August. An MDE report found JPS in violation of 21 of 29 process standards.

An audit cited numerous violations specifically failure to provide a safe school and allowing students to graduate without fulfilling state requirements.

State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright warned JPS in October that it needed to rectify the problems.

A corrective plan was put in place by the district. By June the school system reportedly completed 88 percent of that plan.

MDE Communications Director Patrice Guilfoyle released this statement:

"We closed the JPS audit on July 31. The district will receive the report on August 31. "

JPS Executive Director of Public and Media Relations Sherwin Johnson responded:

"The Jackson Public School District will continue to execute its Corrective Action Plan and work closely with the Mississippi Department of Education to improve its operations, school climate, and academic achievement. Our new school year is off to a great start, and we remain focused on providing our scholars with the highest quality of education."

If there is a takeover the state board of education may abolish the school district and assume control and administration of the schools and appoint an interim superintendent.

