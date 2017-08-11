11 Braves, 7 Tigers, 3 Delta Devils on CSM Preseason All-SWAC Team

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

College Sports Madness released its All-Conference teams and seven members of the Jackson State football team were named Preseason All-SWAC. Keontre Anderson (DL), Jordan Johnson (RB), Vincent Hunter (OL), Shawn Bishop (LB), Frank Carter (OL), Andre Lloyd (LB) and Dario Robinson (DB) were all selected, by College Sports Madness, as All-SWAC members.

The College Sports Madness staff selected Keontre Anderson as the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year as well as a first team All-SWAC member. Anderson led the FCS in tackles for loss (25.5) and was second on the team in total tackles with 55.

The second team is made up of Jordan Johnson, Vincent Hunter and Shawn Bishop. Johnson is the top returning rusher for the Tigers. Last season he rushed for a team high 477 yards and two touchdowns on 75 attempts. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 43.4 yards per game. Hunter was a key member of the Tigers offensive line and he helped JSU record 3394 total offensive yards and 20 touchdowns. Bishop finished the 2016 season as the third leading tackler on the team with 51.

Frank Carter, Andre Lloyd and Dario Robinson were named to the third team. Carter was another standout on the offensive line, as he saw action in nine games. Lloyd finished the 2016 campaign as the fifth leading tackler on the team with 45 (25 solo tackles). Robinson was second on the team in pass breakups with five. He also had 36 tackles and a forced fumble

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.