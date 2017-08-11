Broadway Street closures in Clinton to Last through weekend

Lane closures on Broadway Street are anticipated to last throughout the weekend as the result of yesterday’s water main break that compromised the roadbed.

Birdsong Construction will begin the process of removing asphalt to rebuild and repave Broadway Street from Springridge Road to Hampstead Court. The city has proceeded with repairs under the emergency purchase procedures due to the extent of damage and impact to the community.

Only the right eastbound lane of Broadway Street will be open for vehicular traffic. All other eastbound and westbound lanes are closed until further notice. Motorists needing to access Hampstead Boulevard are asked to detour to Broadway Street via the Intersection with Highway 80 near CSpire.

No timeline for completion of the project will be available until contractors remove the asphalt roadbed and assess the surface of the roadbed impacted by the ruptured water line.

For continued updates on this project please visit www.ClintonMS.org/roadclosures or www.Facebook.com/clintonmiss

