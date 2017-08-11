Pearl woman arrested on drug charges

The Hinds County Sheriff's Special Operations Investigators and the Richland Police Flex have arrested 40-year-old Jennifer Leigh Williams of Pearl after executing a search warrant on Lorraine Street in Jackson.

Major Pete Luke says she was taken into custody after officers found Xanax, Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl and a firearm at the residence.

Williams also has an outstanding felony warrant by the Richland Police Department.

Williams has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.