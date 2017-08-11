Madison Central blanks Germantown 21-0 in preseason jamboree - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central blanks Germantown 21-0 in preseason jamboree

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Madison Central beat Germantown 21-0 Friday night in a preseason jamboree. The Jags open regular season play next Friday, August 18th, against Brandon in Game of the Week. The Mavs travel to Northwest Rankin to open the season. 

