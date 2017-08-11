Warren Central tops Ridgeland 20-7 in preseason jamboree - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren Central tops Ridgeland 20-7 in preseason jamboree

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect

Warren Central beat Ridgeland 20-7 Friday in a preseason jamboree matchup. The Vikings open regular season play next Friday against Clarksdale. The Titans will face Velma Jackson on Thursday. 

