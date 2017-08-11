Mississippians went to Louisiana in hopes of becoming a millionaire

Someone in the U-S could be nearly 750 million dollars richer. People were rushing to get their tickets in the Louisiana double lotto Friday for the Mega Millions and Powerball.

"Everybody wants the chance to be a millionaire," said Thomas Glover.



"I'm coming to win me some millions," said Jasmine Johnson.



Standing in the rain, big crowds of people from near and far stood in line at the Delta Chevron hoping to buy that winning ticket. Truck driver Thomas Glover said despite the line of people he couldn't miss out, he made the pit stop during his route from California.

"They are starting to pile in. They are starting to get in line. As we were leaving they were coming in by the dozens," added Glover.



Jasmine Johnson drove across the state line from Canton with her lucky charm.



"I've got this many," added Johnson. "I don't want to show y'all my numbers. I have a penny in my purse. I found it on heads the other day."



The Mega Millions jackpot weighing in at 393 million dollars. The Powerball jackpot at 356 million.



"I'm just trying to get a chance at a life changer for me here," said Dorothy Bell.



Bell drove two and a half hours from Greenwood to have her chance to become a millionaire.

There were several delays while our cameras were there. The system kept going down due to the rain.



"If I win this, my son is getting married on October 7, we are doing an upgrade wedding and an upgrade honey moon," said Bell.



"If I win that money I'm retiring and I'm going to have me some Mai tai's in the Indies, in the West Indies," added Glover.

Mega Millions drawing took place Friday night. The Powerball drawing happens Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.