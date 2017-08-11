Terry, Richland, & Leake Central in jamboree action at Millsaps - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry, Richland, & Leake Central in jamboree action at Millsaps

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Harper Davis Field saw three high school teams on its turf. Terry, Richland, and Leake Central faced off Friday in jamboree action. Bulldogs, Rangers, and Gators tuning up for the 2017 season.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly