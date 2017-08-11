Provine and Vicksburg defenses shine at JPS Jamboree - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Provine and Vicksburg defenses shine at JPS Jamboree

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Provine and Vicksburg kicked off the JPS Jamboree on Friday. Defense on full display as the Rams and Gators forced multiple turnovers.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly