JPD investigates homicide at Hilltop Inn & Suites

Jackson Police are on the scene of a homicide at an extended stay motel.

Officials say a 57-year-old white man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime scene tape can be seen at the Hilltop Inn and Suites, located at 1065 I-20 Frontage Rd. in Jackson.

Our crew on the scene says the coroner has arrived.

Police tell us this is the city's 35th homicide of 2017.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

