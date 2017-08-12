JPD investigates homicide at Hilltop Inn & Suites

Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.More >>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>