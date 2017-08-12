Man shot and killed inside room at Hilltop Inn and Suites

A man shot multiple times, including once in the head, was found dead inside a room at the Hilltop Inn and Suites Saturday morning in Jackson.

Right now the suspects are on the run.

"He's a working man. He doesn't bother anyone," said the victim's goddaughter. "Whatever person did this to him, it was wrong. He was an honest working man. I feel sorry and I hope they catch whoever did this."

Jackson Police said the 57-year-old man was gunned down inside one of the Hillside Inn and Suites rooms sometime between 3:00 - 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

"He was a good person. If he can help you, he would help you," said the goddaughter. "It's wrong. It hurt me. He taught me. I was his god-daughter."

Jackson Police are looking for three suspects, one woman and two men, who they believe drove away from the extended stay motel in a red pick up truck.

Suspects involved in this morning's homicide, 1 bf and 2bm last seen leaving the location in a red pickup truck between 3-4AM. Call police. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 12, 2017

"That man works sun up to sun down. They probably thought that man had money," said his goddaughter. "That's probably the reason they killed that man, he worked everyday. He doesn't have a wife or anything. But, it's wrong it really is."

The motive has not yet been released. This is the 35th homicide investigation this year.

"Whatever person did this to him, I hope they catch him. Every last one of them," said the man's goddaughter.

The victim's name will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477)

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

