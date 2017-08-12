Suspect arrested and charged in Hilltop Inn and Suites murder; additional suspects sought

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a man at the Hilltop Inn and Suites.

23-year-old Quantineahia Webster has been charged with capital murder in the death of 57-year-old David Paul Peden on August 12.

Police are searching for two to three additional suspects.

JPD released photos of the suspects and the vehicle believed to be connected to the death of Peden.

Officials say the vehicle is a 2004 Ford Expedition with the tag number MDS 104.

Peden was shot multiple times, including once in the head. He was found dead inside a room at the Hilltop Inn and Suites Saturday morning in Jackson.

"He's a working man. He doesn't bother anyone," said the victim's goddaughter. "Whatever person did this to him, it was wrong. He was an honest working man. I feel sorry and I hope they catch whoever did this."

Jackson Police said the 57-year-old man was gunned down inside one of the Hilltop Inn and Suites rooms sometime between 3:00 - 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

"He was a good person. If he can help you, he would help you," said the goddaughter. "It's wrong. It hurt me. He taught me. I was his god-daughter."

"That man works sun up to sun down. They probably thought that man had money," said his goddaughter. "That's probably the reason they killed that man, he worked everyday. He doesn't have a wife or anything. But, it's wrong it really is."

The motive has not yet been released. This is the 35th homicide investigation this year.

"Whatever person did this to him, I hope they catch him. Every last one of them," said the man's goddaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477)

