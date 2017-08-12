U.S. Marshals arrest 3rd man wanted in Hilltop Inn and Suites murder

Darrius Thomas, who is being charged with capital murder, was arrested this morning by U.S. marshals at an undisclosed location.

The second suspect in the death of David Paul Peden, who was killed at the Hilltop Inn and Suites on August 12, is also in custody. Capital murder suspect, 16-year-old Cedric Mitchell turned himself in at JPD HQ Wednesday evening.

23-year-old Quantineahia Webster was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Peden a few days prior.

Peden was shot multiple times, including once in the head. He was found dead inside a room at the Hilltop Inn and Suites

"He's a working man. He doesn't bother anyone," said the victim's goddaughter. "Whatever person did this to him, it was wrong. He was an honest working man. I feel sorry and I hope they catch whoever did this."

Jackson Police said the 57-year-old man was gunned down inside one of the Hilltop Inn and Suites rooms sometime between 3:00 - 4:00 a.m. August 12.

"He was a good person. If he can help you, he would help you," said the goddaughter. "It's wrong. It hurt me. He taught me. I was his god-daughter."

"That man works sun up to sun down. They probably thought that man had money," said his goddaughter. "That's probably the reason they killed that man, he worked everyday. He doesn't have a wife or anything. But, it's wrong it really is."

The motive has not yet been released. This is the 35th homicide investigation this year.

"Whatever person did this to him, I hope they catch him. Every last one of them," said the man's goddaughter.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.