Oktibbeha County inmate captured after Friday escape

An inmate recently convicted on charges of robbery, sexual battery and kidnapping is back in jail after his escape from the Oktibbeha County jail Friday night.

Sheriff's officials say Terry Hill escaped around 8:30 p.m., but was found Saturday morning in Okolona.

According to Chief Deputy Chadd Garnett, Hill was able to enter an exhaust fan in the ceiling of the shower and made it to a crawl space.

Garnett says the inmate then crawled about 20 yards to the attic, where he walked down the stairs to the sheriff's office and left the building.

Hill was convicted earlier this month for an incident that happened in the Cotton District of Starkville last year.

Hill and another man were accused of breaking into a home, tying up another man with shoelaces, beating him, locking him in a closet and raping a woman.

A jury in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court found him guilty last week and sentenced him to 105 years in prison.

