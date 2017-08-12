Tori Bowie wins 2nd gold medal at IAAF World Championships

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Tori Bowie became the first double gold medalist at the world championships, anchoring the U.S. team to the 4x100-meter relay title ahead of Britain and Jamaica.
At the same time, Allyson Felix, running the second leg on the winning team, earned a record 15th medal at the world championships in a career going back to 2005.
Bowie, who won the 100 meters this week, ran a strong anchor leg, leaving behind the opposition to finish in 41.82 seconds.
Britain took silver in 42.12 and two-time defending champion Jamaica earned bronze in 42.19.
