Jackson State holds 2nd scrimmage of fall camp

Jackson State finished another week of fall camp with their second scrimmage. The Tigers had a two hour session Saturday morning.

Defense and running game on full display at the T.B. Ellis Annex.

Head coach Tony Hughes saw some bright spots.

"The first half of the scrimmage, we struggled. We couldn't move the ball. But they hung in there and hung in there and hung in there as the scrimmage went on. Like I told the kids, the defense dominated the first half of the scrimmage. And then the offense was going to come out punching, and they did. They had several sustained drives. And I heard Frank Carter say at the end of drive, hey, run it behind me. And that's what you want to see, you want to see kids begin to develop that confidence. So we got to get better."

Jackson State's third scrimmage is set for Thursday, August 17th. The season opener is Saturday, September 2nd at TCU.

