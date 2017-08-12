QB Race, Ito, & Nasty Bunch some of the talking points at Southern Miss Media Day

Lots of black and gold and microphones in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss held their annual Media Day at The Rock.

I'm sure you can guess what the number 1 question was. Here's a hint: QB1.

"It's been a back and forth battle, it has," head coach Jay Hopson said on Saturday. "It might be I just flip a coin at 10 o'clock on Friday and just pick one. I think they've competed hard. I'm not that guy where, oh you gotta have one guy. If we have 2 quarterbacks that deserve to play, we need to play them."

Kwadra Griggs accounted for five touchdowns in Saturdays' scrimmage, Keon Howard three. The Laurel native feels that starting 2 games in 2016 will help in Year 2.



"Coming in, getting some of those games under my belt, it kinda helped me to understand the flow of the game," Howard said. "Understand how Coach Dawson is going to go into a game, go into a game with a mindset. Having so much experience now, I can go now and tell younger guys and help the younger guys out. And tell them how the game might go."

There's a really good running back you might hear about a lot this season. Goes by the name Ito.

"You remember Damion Fletcher years back? Damion kinda reminds me of Ito Smith a little bit," Hopson said. "You say they're stopped, but they pop out, and there they go, touchdown. Ito has got that same special thing, you know. He can make something out of nothing."

There's plenty of experience and depth on defense, The Nasty Bunch look to make another statement in 3 weeks. But what does that historic nickname mean to the current Golden Eagles?

"Ahh, The Nasty Bunch," senior defensive back Curtis Mikell said. "It just means a lot of work put in, this grind that is Southern Miss. Nasty, killers, dogs on defense that's just going to go get it. It doesn't matter what. The name speaks for itself."

Southern Miss opens the season Saturday, September 2nd against Kentucky.

