Bright Lights Belhaven Nights festival draws thousands to Jackson

You might have noticed cars lining the road near Belhaven Saturday.

That was for Bright Lights Belhaven Nights, an annual festival presented by The Greater Belhaven Foundation.

"Everything is just awesome," said Allanah Brooks, who went to the fair last year and returned Saturday.

BLBN draws thousands to the neighborhood every year.

"This is the 13th year for the festival," said Shannon McLaughlin with The Greater Belhaven Foundation. "It's an end-of-the summer celebration, and it highlights the greater Belhaven area. However, it brings people in from all areas."

The fair featured three different stages for live music, food and drink vendors, local craft artists, even harmonica lessons.

"The first 50 participants can come and enjoy, and learn how to play a harmonica. It'll be a fun thing. That's a new addition this year," said McLaughlin.

Another new feature was the beer garden, offering craft beers from across the state.

But of course the festival is very family friendly.

Tinsley and Tatum McLaughlin come to the fair every year.

When we asked their favorite things to do at BLBN, Tinsley answered "Getting a snowcone," and Tatum said "Getting a balloon and getting a face paint."

"Last year here was a little competition, and we had to guess three of the vendors for one of the tents, and I got a TD for getting one of them right," said Brooks.

If you missed the event this year, you can check here to find out what you can look out for next time around.

