Jill Freeze serves as guest speaker at Sunnybrook Children's Home event

Sunnybrook Children's Home raised money and awareness Saturday night. It was their second annual Champions for Children dinner.

A new program called Sunnybrook Cares was announced tonight.

Money raised through the dinner will go into a special fund to help the program.

The idea is to take care of the state's foster parents and aid church congregations in providing support.

Guest speaker Jill Freeze is hopeful that the current situation of not enough families available to meet the foster needs can change.

"Part of the reason is, we lack a support system for the foster families we already have to help support them and sustain them and make it where they can be successful and not overwhelmed," said Freeze. "So, I think we're in a crisis situation. I think there's a plan already out there that works and has been proven effective."

Donors and foster families were honored during the dinner.

To learn more about Sunnybrook Children's Home, visit their website here.

