Collaboration was emphasized at two area entrepreneurship events

Business women around the Metro are working to share the spotlight this weekend. Two different events are hoping to capitalize on collaboration.

It takes a lot to build a business from the ground up, but that's exactly what these women are doing.

Ladies got the chance to mingle and connect with other entrepreneurs at the Women on the Move Empowerment Brunch Saturday.

"I've traveled all, like Atlanta and other states and they're empowering women left and right," explained Lateshia Pearson, Women Brunch Mississippi CEO/Founder. "And I said there's a demand for this here in Mississippi. So, I was determined to bring this kind of empowerment to Mississippi, my own state."

Pearson realized that many women didn't know about budding businesses in their own community, everything from photography to jewelry and other handmade items.

"I am a firm believer that if we support one another, amazing things can happen," added Pearson.

Over at the Jackson Medical Mall, the D.R.E.A.M. Networking Event had the same aim.

"The theme of the event is collaborating and supporting one another," said D.R.E.A.M. Networking Event founder Gigi Gates. "Collaborating is nothing but working together and just being a team."

Gates wanted to showcase the talents that have led to new business ventures in the capital city. Among those, Tranzformation ReEntry Project that helps ex-offenders get past the barriers and become productive members of society again.

"We need some kind of assistance so we as a community can live safer," said founder Patricia Jackson. "We can reduce crime and help the overcrowding in prisons."

The main message was the same for both of the events.

"Establishing lasting relationships that will help push them to their greater," said Gates.

