Copiah County authorities working homicide investigation

HAZLEHURST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Copiah County officials say a person was found dead Saturday evening in Hazlehurst.

Coroner Ellis Stuart says the victim died around 6 p.m. on Beasley Road.

At this time the victim's identity is not being released.

We are working on getting more information. 

