Mississippi lawmakers respond to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

Multiple Mississippi lawmakers have issued responses on the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, released the following statement on the domestic terrorism on Sunday.

Yesterday's extremist activity in Charlottesville was terrorism, plain and simple. If Muslim men were the aggressors, my Republican colleagues would be decrying an act of terror. Instead we hear from many of them the same platitudes we have heard after too many recent domestic terrorism incidents. We mourn those killed and pray for those injured in this terrible, hate-filled incident, but that is no longer enough. With his weak words in the wake of yesterday's terrorist incident, it is clear we cannot count on President Trump for action. Even before Trump was elected, many of us were concerned that his unwillingness to denounce and distance himself from white nationalists would be taken as tacit support by those ready to use violence to advance their racist, white-nationalistic ideology. The President must stand up to all ideologically-motivated violence, even if it is espoused by his supporters. As we saw yesterday, failure to do so puts American lives at risk. I call on my Republican colleagues to condemn unequivocally the racism and hate being allowed to fester and even flourish in this country, and work with my Democratic colleagues and me to help stop acts of domestic terror and uphold the ideals that truly make America great.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy (D) also issued a statement saying:

One would think we would all focus on threats from N. Korea and be concerned with the United States' strong response to these threats. Instead, we are still dealing with internal turmoil within our country in Charlottesville, VA where extreme and tragic events of domestic terrorism have once again taken over the nation. Hatred, racism, and bigotry have no place in our country . Emotions of Americans are high, and rightfully so, and due to the nation's history we have learned, violence only begets violence. Another disturbing factor, a known white supremacist- KKK verbalized on national TV and for the world to hear, "God bless Donald Trump, he is with us..." They believe he gave them a pass. The president did not address them directly nor denounce his association with them. As a result, the president was openly identified with white nationalist and supremacy groups in our country. The president has an obligation to this country to strongly call these groups out as unacceptable and will not be tolerated in this country. America can only be as great as we the people make it to be. Racism, bigotry etc. have no wholesome tolerance in America. We cannot fight globally divided. We need good moral leaders in all levels of government. Together We Stand / All People

Governor Phil Bryant issued the following statement on Twitter:

The incidents in Va. are disturbing. Let us all pray for our nation this Sunday morning. We have no room for hate when we seek God's love. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) August 13, 2017

