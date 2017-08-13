Rankin County man arrested for dog fighting, animal cruelty

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says a man has been arrested and charged with felony dog fighting, animal cruelty and numerous local ordinance violations.

Anton Jerome Clayborne, 39, of Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County was arrested and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center after Rankin County Deputies served a search warrant at his residence.

On Saturday the Rankin County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant after receiving a complaint about the condition of dogs at the address.

Deputies found 19 Staffordshire Terriers, mostly on heavy chains attached to axles buried in the ground. One Staffordshire terrier was found in a wire crate on the back porch without water and a four and a half pound weight attached to its collar.

Deputies also found training equipment such as treadmills, a slat mill, weighted vests and weighted collars. Dog fighting paraphernalia, a large supply of supplements and medical supplies were also found that are common in dog fighting operations.

Clayborne will appear in court on Monday.

The dogs were transported to a location where they can be cared for properly and a veterinarian will examine each dog.

Bailey says the investigation is ongoing.

