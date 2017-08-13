Lincoln County inmate back in custody after walking away from cr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lincoln County inmate back in custody after walking away from crisis center

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Darreyun J. Pendleton - Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Darreyun J. Pendleton - Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Lincoln County inmate is back in custody after walking away from the Region 8 Crisis Center in Brookhaven. 

Darreyun J. Pendleton left the Crisis Center around 10:30 Sunday morning. 

Lincoln County officials thank the community and the Brookhaven Police Department for their help. 

