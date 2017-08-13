Lincoln County inmate walks away from Region 8 Crisis Center

Lincoln County officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Region 8 Crisis Center in Brookhaven.

Darreyun J. Pendleton left the Crisis Center around 10:30 Sunday morning.

Pendleton was an inmate from the Lincoln County Jail and was housed there temporary for medical treatment.

He was in jail for an indictment on drug related charges and was last seen in the Brignal community in Brookhaven.

The 23-year-old is approximately 5’06” and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, shorts and shoes.

At this time he is not considered armed and dangerous.

New charges are pending.

If you see Darreyun Pendleton or know where he is, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or 911.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.