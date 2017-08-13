Summit Church won't let collapsed roof keep them from worshiping

The "Glory of the Latter House Project Series" kicked off Sunday.

It's a fundraiser to help Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, whose roof collapsed last month.

Seeing the roof broken and caved in at the Church, you might expect most people would be discouraged, but at Triumph Restoration Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, they're calling the incident a positive thing - a push out of their comfort zone.

"We'll be closer to God as a result of this having happened," said Dr. Rufus Rawls, a pastor at Triumph Restoration.

On Sunday, the community held a service just around the corner from their usual meeting place - saying a church is just a building.

Dr. Rawls and the rest of Triumph Restoration aren't letting a damaged roof keep them from worshiping.

"We're going to be doing additional services in different places and doing different things to keep our people excited, and stay visible in the community," said Dr. Rawls.

Dr. Rawls says they still don't know what exactly caused the roof to cave in - though he suspects heavy rainfall might have been a factor.

"The process is kind of tedious and outdrawn," explained the pastor. "The insurance company is still doing an investigation to come to a conclusion on things."

The church plans to have another event in the fall.

To donate to Triumph Restoration's account at a state bank branch, use the routing number 084202219 and account number 440012326.

You can also call Dr. Rawls at (601)-573-1225

