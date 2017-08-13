Jackson Unity Vigil held in response to Charlottesville violence

Some Mississippians are speaking out against the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A group gathered near the State Capitol Sunday night for a unity vigil.

Speakers from the faith, political, and academic communities, all denounced the hatred and violence that's been on display in Virginia.

Those in attendance huddled under the overhang of the Walter Sillers Building as it stormed in the background. Most were holding candles and many offered an "amen" and applause as the speakers called for more love and acceptance.

"May we and our neighbors have the courage to declare the love God has for all of God's children and the courage to stand and call a lie and lie," said Fondren Presbyterian pastor Rev. Rob Lowery.

Several organizations helped pull together the last minute event, including the ACLU, Organizing for Action Mississippi, Indivisible Jackson Metro, and others.

