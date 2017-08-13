Wedding planning without the stress was the goal at the Premier Wedding Show

For those couples planning to go to the chapel and get married, they had a one stop planning shop today.

The Premier Wedding Show is held twice a year and today was the summer show at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Wedding vendors were available to give their best sales pitches.

Brides could see examples of their work or even get started on their dress shopping.

"We want to connect brides and grooms with the right wedding vendors for them," noted Kristen Lewis, Premier Wedding Show digital and consumer marketing manager. "We want the brides to be able to make their wedding dreams come true and to find the right vendors that kind of coordinate with what they want."

Premier Wedding shows are held around the state. The next one will be next Sunday in Gulfport. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.