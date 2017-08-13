U.S. Marshals offer up to $5,000 reward for information on man wanted for death of Arkansas camper

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help and offering up to $5,000 for information about a man charged with the murder of a camper in Marshall County.

Joshua Fletcher is wanted in connection with in the murder of Samuel Smith.

Smith’s body was found in a lake outside the city limits of Holly Springs. Surveillance footage shows Fletcher driving Smith’s 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup after Smith was believed to have been murdered.

“The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seeing this investigation through until it ends," said Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson. "We will continue to work with other jurisdictions and federal investigators until justice is served and the victim’s family has a feeling of closure. For anyone to deprive such a young person of a full life is beyond despicable, and we are going to use any and all resources necessary to see that Fletcher is prosecuted to the fullest.”

“We will exhaust every investigative tool our agency has to find Fletcher," said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Mississippi Dennis Erby. "Our job is to assist our local partners in bringing violent fugitives to justice.”

Fletcher is known to frequent the Ball, Louisiana, area.

Fletcher is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He could possibly have a shaved head now.

Fletcher also is known to have violent tendencies and possible mental disabilities.

Please use extreme caution if you see Fletcher. Do not approach this fugitive.

Please call the U.S. Marshals Service or your local law enforcement agency.

If you have seen Joshua Fletcher or know his whereabouts, please call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or email: usms.wanted@usdoj.gov

Any information provided will be considered confidential, and there is a cash award of up to $5,000 available for information leading to Fletcher’s arrest.

