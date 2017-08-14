Mississippi Valley WR Booker Chambers describes his change of heart

There's an interesting story at Mississippi Valley. Booker Chambers was the 2015 SWAC Freshman of the Year. He was a bright spot in a dismal 2016 season: 1091 all purpose yards, 5 touchdowns.

Booker decided to transfer from Valley to Delta State. But the Greenwood native had a change of heart on that different shade of green.

Chambers explains why he left and came back to the Delta Devils.

"It really came out of frustration," Chambers said. "I just sat back and thought about it, you know, I'm not a quitter. I'm going to stick to what I stick to. These are my real brothers here and I'm just going to dedicate myself as much as possible. If I gotta work my way all the way back up to the top again, I'll do that. Being at home it just feels so good man to be here with my teammates and just trying to get a win."

Mississippi Valley opens the season September 2nd at North Dakota State.

