Brandon's J.T. Ginn tosses scoreless inning in Perfect Game All-American Classic

Two Mississippi standouts were in action at another MLB ballpark. Brandon's J.T. Ginn and Hattiesburg's Joe Gray played at Wrigley Field last month in the Under Armour All-American Game.

A sunny Sunday in San Diego was the setting for the Perfect Game All-American Classic. Ginn and Gray playing at Petco Park, the home of the Padres.

J.T. delivered several pitches at 96 miles per hour, topping out at 97. He tossed a scoreless 2nd inning.

Ginn is playing his way into a 1st round draft pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

