Brandon's J.T. Ginn tosses scoreless inning in Perfect Game All-American Classic

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Two Mississippi standouts were in action at another MLB ballpark. Brandon's J.T. Ginn and Hattiesburg's Joe Gray played at Wrigley Field last month in the Under Armour All-American Game.
A sunny Sunday in San Diego was the setting for the Perfect Game All-American Classic. Ginn and Gray playing at Petco Park, the home of the Padres.
J.T. delivered several pitches at 96 miles per hour, topping out at 97. He tossed a scoreless 2nd inning.
Ginn is playing his way into a 1st round draft pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.