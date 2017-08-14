Saints sign former Terry Bulldog Xavier Rush

A Terry Bulldog has a chance to play in the city where he played college ball. The Saints signed wide receiver Xavier Rush on Friday.

The Tulane alum has had two practices with the black and gold so far. Rush spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles last year along with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It's also an opportunity to reunite with former college coach Curtis Johnson. Johnson serves as the Saints WRs coach.

Rush will work to find a spot on a stacked receiver depth chart.

"Just growing up with my parents, seeing them work hard all the time," Rush said. "Being an older brother, trying to get an example for my younger brother and my younger sister. I always wanted to be the best, anything I touched in school, chores, whatever, if I was sweeping the floor I want mine to be the cleanest. So it's just internal. I just know I could do it, I knew my talent was there. I just kept going because it got hard, it got rough, it got frustrating. Some people give up, some people keep working."

The Saints are back in action August 20th. New Orleans travels to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. Kickoff is at 7:00pm on FOX 40.

More Saints coverage: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/285705/2015-saints?clienttype=generic

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.