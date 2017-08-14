Police: Man turns himself in, connected to fatal shooting

Police in Mississippi say that a 43-year-old man connected to a fatal shooting has turned himself in.

Hazlehurst police say Oliver Brown Jr. is charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Chief Byron Swilley says police found the body of 37-year-old Jason Youngblood in the middle of the street after being called out to a home around 5:30 p.m.

Swilley says that according to witnesses' interviews, the shooting was in reference to a disagreement over a pressure washer dispenser.

It is unclear if Brown has a lawyer.

