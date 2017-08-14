Victim in Copiah Co. homicide identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Victim in Copiah Co. homicide identified

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The victim of a weekend homicide in Copiah County has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Youngblood.

Youngblood was discovered dead Saturday night on Beasley Road in Hazlehurst. Police believe he was killed around 6 p.m.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the case.

