Victim in Copiah Co. homicide identified

The victim of a weekend homicide in Copiah County has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Youngblood.

Youngblood was discovered dead Saturday night on Beasley Road in Hazlehurst. Police believe he was killed around 6 p.m.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the case.

