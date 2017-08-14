Jackson police search for suspect in overnight break-in spree

Jackson police are investigating a series of break-ins that happened overnight.

Police have linked the break-ins of a Marathon gas station, a Shell station and two McDade stores. JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the suspect didn't make it inside any of the locations except for the Shell, but nothing was taken.

These all occurred sometime between 3 am and 4 am.

A Boost Mobile store was also broken into, but so far police have not linked that to the others.

The suspect's vehicle is being described as a black Suburban. If you have any information, please contact police.

