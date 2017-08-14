3-year-old found safe, 17-year-old "Mike" not in custody at this - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

3-year-old found safe, 17-year-old "Mike" not in custody at this time

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
King Knight Source: JPD King Knight Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS Mississippi News Now -

3-year-old King Knight has been found safe after the car he was in was stolen Monday afternoon.

A suspect was in custody for questioning, but has been released. 

The 17-year-old man identified as "Mike" is not in custody at this time. 

King was inside a 2000 gray Chevy Impala on Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson when it was stolen. It was recovered a short time later at Cypress Point Apartments on Hospital Drive. 

We will update the story as more information is released.

