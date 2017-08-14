3-year-old found safe, suspect accused of stealing car in custody for questioning

3-year-old King Knight has been found safe after the car he was in was stolen Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 17-year-old "Mike", is in custody for questioning.

King was inside a 2000 gray Chevy Impala on Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson when it was stolen. It was recovered a short time later at Cypress Point Apartments on Hospital Drive.

We will update the story as more information is released.

