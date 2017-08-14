Suspect steals car with child inside; 3-year-old found safe

3-year-old King Knight has been found safe after the car he was in was stolen Monday afternoon.

It started on Will-o-wood Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning just before noon.

3-year-old King Knight was in his mother's running silver Chevy Impala when a 17-year-old acquaintance of the mother, who was in the car, suddenly took off.

Sharon Knight was frantic on the phone, immediately afterward.

"As soon as I was about to cross back over, the man screeched and pulled off," said Knight.

Jackson police immediately put out a BOLO for the child and the car, frantically searching streets in south Jackson.

After two hours, the car found abandoned at the Cypress Point apartments off Raymond Road. The 3-year-old found about a mile away.

He had been dropped off at a relatives home.

"We found the 3 year old boy as far as we know he is safe," said Chief Vance. "I just saw him. He's wide eyed, a little bit agitated."

Police grateful they were able to resolve this case, with no harm coming to the child, just months after the brutal murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, who was also taken with his mother's car, later found murdered in Madison County.

The teen wanted in the crime is only being described as 'Mike'. He's facing kidnapping and auto theft charges.

A suspect was taken into custody for questioning, but has been released.

