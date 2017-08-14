Six new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported six new human case of West Nile virus, bringing the 2017 state total to 25.

The cases were in Clay, Forrest, Hinds, Leake, Lowndes, and Rankin counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Clay, Covington, Forrest (4), Grenada, Hinds (6), Humphreys, Jones, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Perry, Rankin (3), and Scott counties.

One death has been reported in Grenada County.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 West Nile Virus cases and two deaths.

Peak West Nile Virus season in Mississippi is July through September, although cases can occur at any time of the year.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes throughout the state, so residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website.

