Former Brookhaven resident pleads guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Brian Monroe Lewis, 33, formerly of Brookhaven, Mississippi, pled guilty Monday before Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lewis admitted that, on December 20, 2016, he possessed a HiPoint brand, model C9, 9mm handgun after having previously been convicted in Mississippi state court for aggravated assault in 2006 and possession of a cocaine in 2010.

Lewis is currently detained in the Madison County Jail and will be sentenced on November 14, 2017, at the U.S. Courthouse in Natchez.

Lewis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

