Jets sign former Jackson State WR Daniel Williams

A Jackson State Tiger will have an NFL opportunity. The New York Jets announced Monday that they have signed WR Daniel Williams.
The East St. Louis native is the JSU all-time leader in receptions (184). Williams led JSU in receiving yards the last two seasons, finishing his career with 2,497 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Dan turned heads at JSU Pro Day in April, clocking a 4.3 in the 40 yard dash. He signed with the Raiders in May as an undrafted free agent and participated in rookie minicamp.
We have signed WR Daniel Williams and waived WR Deshon Foxx. https://t.co/ZTGkZJ0uq9— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 14, 2017
