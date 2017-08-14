Long time Lanier High School principal dies

Luther Buckley, Principal of Lanier High School from 1955 to 1987 died Monday. He was 94-years-old.

Buckley was a Jackson State graduated and also served in the military during WWII.

He and Dr. Aaron Shirley started the first teen clinic in the nation, which allowed pregnant teens to finish high school.

During his tenure at Lanier the basketball team had a 43-0 season and four years ago was honored by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

