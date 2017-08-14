McComb sues owner and insurer of JPAC building

The city of McComb has filed a lawsuit against Talex, the owner of the Performing Arts Center building and its insurance company, Hudson Insurance, concerning the building's collapse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jubilee Performing Arts Center collapses in McComb

The city says it learned that prior to the collapse, the owner of Talex received notice that an unsafe amount of water was accumulating on the roof of the building and that the roof's support structure was in danger.

The city's lawsuit alleges that no effort was made to drain the very large amount of water standing on the roof of the building and Talex did not warn other persons about the danger. The suit charges Negligence and public nuisance. It was filed Friday in Pike County Chancery Court.

