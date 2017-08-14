UMMC toxicology lab helping identify opioid epidemic street drugs

The University of Mississippi Medical Center's analytical toxicology laboratory is often called upon when a state law enforcement agency is stumped about what deadly substances are laced into a street drug they have confiscated.

According to a press release, it is the only hospital lab in the state that has the tools to figure out the most puzzling cases. Their work helps identify what dangerous street drugs are making the rounds in the state and what trends to expect in the future.

John Dowdy, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said, "of the 563 drug overdose deaths in the state since 2013, 481, or 85 percent, were opioid related".

"You may have no clue what you're buying on the street, that's why there's so much attention on opioids now. People are buying alphabet soup, and they don't know what's in it", said Lee Spencer, lead technician in the toxicology lab.

Up to 8,000 samples a month are analyzed at the lab. In Mississippi, opioids such as morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone are commonly prescribed for pain, and commonly diverted for use by addicts or for illegal sale. According to information in the release, it's the synthetic and semi-synthetic forms of opioids, producing the same feeling of euphoria, that are causing the death toll to rise.

Spencer also says there is no typical day in the toxicology lab. He says they could get a call from a law enforcement agency or UMMC's Emergency Department alerting the team to an influx of spice overdoses, or a heads up about a particularly toxic "designer" batch of synthetic opioids from Asia making inroads in Mississippi. The team also analyzes specimens from children and babies.

Recently, the team found the powerful muscle relaxer cyclobenzaprine in the blood of a child brought to UMMC, and it's not unusual for them to test the blood of a newborn after the baby and its mother fail an initial screen for opioids.

Dowdy said, of the 200 plus drug overdose deaths in the state in 2016, the majority were combinations of heroin, opioids, or synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl.

Dr. Patrick Kyle, a toxicologist and associate professor of pathology and Spencer said the abuse of opioids knows no particular city, race, age, sex or education level. And not just users, but law enforcement officers who handle confiscated drugs are at risk.

