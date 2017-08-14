Mississippi College kicks off 2017 season on Thursday

Mississippi College is one of 3 Magnolia State schools that'll kick off the season on a Thursday. The Choctaws travel to Atlanta to face Clark Atlanta.

It's year 4 for MC under John Bland. They're making steady progress, 3 wins last season and being competitive with the cream of the Gulf South crop. One of the new transfers is former Mississippi State running back Tiberias Lampkin.

Quarterback is one of several position battles up for grabs as MC looks to take the next step.

"We've got two guys: Ty Jobe and also Khiran Williams," Bland said. "Khiran started for us some last year. Really tight game against Valdosta State, who was a playoff team, we lost 42 to 41. Did a great job for us. He'll be a junior this year. Ty Jobe came in from Tennessee Tech, he's done a super job for us as well. Very explosive."

Chris Manning is one of several seniors back for the Choctaws. The All-Gulf South Conference defensive back is also on the AFCA Good Works Team. He feels MC will have more confidence in 2017 because of how competitive they were in 2016. "We was in almost every game," Manning said. "We was only down 2 touchdowns to North Alabama at the half last year. We have a lot of confidence coming in. We got all the people coming in at the positions we needed, on top of what we already have. They see that we're actually building a program, and that we're coming up, starting to win some games."

Mississippi College opens the season Thursday at Clark Atlanta. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, you can watch the game here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mc/

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.