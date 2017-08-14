State flag debate renewed following Charlottesville rallies

The violent rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia are leading to a renewed call to remove the Mississippi state flag.

Several state lawmakers are speaking out about what they thought was the state flag held by members of the KKK.

We've taken a closer look at the images being shared by lawmakers and others and realized that while very similar, Mississippi's flag is not what you see.

Either way, they want the flag to come down.

The calls to "Take it Down" started on social media with tweets like these from lawmakers.That was echoed during Sunday night's unity vigil in Jackson.

A closer look at the images, reveals the flag bears a striking resemblance to Mississippi flag, but the red and blue bars at top and bottom are reversed. The words "Loyal White Knights of the KKK" have been added to it.

"That flag should've been removed a long time ago," said Rep. Chris Bell, District 65.

Representative Chris Bell doesn't think these flags are any different than those flying at state buildings.

"I've thought about that situation of them just putting those words on the flag," added Bell. "But it's still our flag. They just added the words that the flag actually represents."

Meanwhile, the Legislative Black Caucus is calling for action.

"There would be no better signal to the rest of the world if Mississippi came to a special session and removed this flag, changed the flag," explained Rep. Jarvis Dortch, District 66. "That would be great for this state. And it's something Governor Bryant could do very easily."

The Governor sent a statement that said, "My position has not changed. Whatever the state flag is or is not should be decided by Mississippi voters."

The Mississippi Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is still posting messages supporting the flag, but they did include a post that the group does not condone in any way the principles, beliefs, nor actions of the KKK.

