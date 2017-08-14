State flag debate renewed following Charlottesville rallies

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Jurors are due back in court to consider if a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver in 2013, and to decide if the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy his career after the allegations.More >>
Jurors are due back in court to consider if a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver in 2013, and to decide if the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy his career after the allegations.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>