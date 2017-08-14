City of McComb files lawsuit against head of school for the arts

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city has sued the head of a school for the arts, saying he knew before the roof collapsed that it was in danger of falling in.



The City of McComb alleges that Terrance Alexander didn't try to drain water from the roof or warn anyone about its instability.



The Enterprise-Journal reports that the city wants details of the center's insurance coverage and more than $400,000 for the city's work after the accident in July.



Alexander says a contractor made roof repairs in January and reported no problems. He said he's sure his insurance is adequate but doesn't know details.



The suit was filed Friday in Pike County Chancery Court against Alexander's business, Talex Enterprises LLC, and Hudson Insurance Co. of Wilmington, Delaware.





