Clinton's Broadway Street closures to continue as emergency repairs progress

It's going to be a little longer than expected for normal travel to return to Broadway Street in Clinton.

Depending on the weather, lane closures could possibly last a couple of weeks because of the August 10th water main break caused by a construction crew.

The Director of Public Works said core samples of the soil beneath the street now have to be taken.

"The core sampling determines where we are," said Public Works Director Dexter Shelby. What needs to come out and what can stay. We've got some areas that are better than others, of course, because all the water ran downhill, the east end is worse than the west end."

"It is difficult to determine a definitive time line of when this project will be completed," said Mayor Phil Fisher. "But we will work as quickly as feasible and do everything in our power to keep all businesses operating in the area."

The project is expected to cost about 450-thousand dollars.

At Tuesday's board meeting, Mayor Fisher and aldermen are expected to okay an emergency resolution approving the repairs and take action to recover all costs from the contractor.

